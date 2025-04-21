THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Season 4 Reveals First Trailer And Release Month

Kadokawa has officially lifted the curtain on Season 4 of The Rising of the Shield Hero, revealing the returning staff lineup, new cast additions, theme songs, and a first promotional video. The fourth season of the popular fantasy isekai anime is scheduled to premiere this July. Check out the new trailer and teaser art down below:

Returning and New Production Talent

Hitoshi Haga, who directed Season 3, will return to helm the project once again at Kinema Citrus. Keigo Koyanagi is back to oversee series composition, and the trio of character designers Franziska van Wulfen, Sana Komatsu, and Masahiro Suwa will also reprise their roles from the previous season.

Other key staff:

Assistant Director : Takanori Yamamoto (previous episode director)

Music Composer : Kevin Penkin (returning), along with Alfredo Sirica and Natalie Jeffreys

Art Director : Junichi Higashi (new to the franchise)

3DCG Director : Yuushi Koshida (Studio Pomelo)

Director of Photography : Miho Ikeda (promoted from assistant director in Season 3)

Photography Supervisor : Tsunetaka Ema

Color Design : Azusa Sasaki

Editing : Hitomi Suudo and Honami Yamagishi (both new to the series)

Sound Director : Fumiyuki Go

Sound Effects : Shota Yaso

Music Production : Nippon Columbia

Sound Production: Glovision

New Cast Members and Theme Songs

Season 4 will also introduce two new characters:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Werner

Jirō Saitō as Jaralis

The anime’s theme songs have been announced as:

Opening Theme : “Resolution” by returning band MADKID

Ending Theme: “Eien ni Ikkai no” (One Time for Eternity) by Chiai Fujikawa, who also previously contributed to the series’ musical lineup

Recap of the Series So Far

The Shield Hero anime debuted with a special two-hour episode in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan:

Season 1 premiered in January 2019

Season 2 aired in April 2022

Season 3 followed in October 2023, featuring 12 episodes

With the return of its core team and new characters joining the story, Season 4 looks to continue Naofumi’s epic journey in grand fashion. We will see what happens to the party of heroes this summer!

One Peace Books is releasing Yusagi Aneko's original novel series and Aiya Kyu's manga adaptation in the English language for readers around the world. The publisher describes the novels' first volume as:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a shield hero fan? Which character is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!