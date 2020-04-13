THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO: Stage Play Will Release No Audience Showing On Blu-Ray

Hit anime and manga series, The Rising of the Shield Hero, is planning on releasing a no audience performance on DVD and Blu-Ray. Hit the jump to check it out!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many live performances for various stage plays and cpncerts have been cancelled. This counts even for Japan, as there are still countless live performances for multiple adaptions of anime series. Many shows that were scheduled to run through spring have now been forced to shorten their runs.

A series that had recently gotten a positive following in shonen and anime has been Aneko Yusagi's The Rising of the Shield Hero. The fantasy series has gotten an anime after its successful manga run and has been making its way through various other multimedia outlets. One such outlet has been its stage play which began atthe end of March, at the COOL JAPAN PARK OSAKA TT Hall and the Theater Sun Mall from the beginning to mid April.

Due to the COVID -19 postponement of many stage plays, including this one, those who worked on the play have left a special surprise for fans of the play that maybe did not get to experience the play. According to Taiga Fukuzawa (Itsuki Kawasumi)'s Twitter, the no audience performance, which was filmed on March 27th, will be released in Blu-Ray and DVD for fans. The performance and pamphlet will be released via mail order through online store Scissors Blitz.





