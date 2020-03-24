THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: October Premiere For The Fourth And Final Season Of The TV Anime

Along with the release of the final manga chapter and the announcement of a manga sequel, the name of the TV anime season, titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgement has been confirmed.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgement is the title of the fourth and final season of The Seven Deadly Sins TV anime from Studio Deen. However, North American fans are still awaiting the official release of the third season, The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods due to the license being held by Netflix. The last episode of season 3 actually aired in Japan today so there will likely be a lengthy wait before the new season shows up on Netflix (Note: Netflix will likely list the new episodes as season 4 due to the streamer labeling the Signs of Holy War OVA as season 2).

Anger's Judgement is currently slated to begin airing in Japan in October.

Studio Deen replaced A-1 Pictures for season 3. It's theorized that the change was due to the production committee seeking a cheaper studio after the 2018 anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky, underperformed at the box office. However, the change was made very late and Deen actually ended up outsourcing much of season 3 to a little known studio called March Jack (marvyjack.co.jp). Fans that were pirating the series as it aired in Japan often posted screenshots of the series' less-than-stellar visuals. In particular, the poor animation of the big Meliodas vs Escanor fight, which was heavily anticipated, caused many fans to drop the series.