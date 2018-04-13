THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS THE MOVIE: PRISONERS OF THE SKY First Trailer Released

The first trailer for Gekijōban Nanatsu no Taizai Tenkū no Torawarebito (The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky) anime film has been released.

Though U.S. anime fans still have to wait for Netflix to officially release the new season of The Seven Deadly Sins in North America (it's being simulcast in Japan), promotions for the franchise's next anime film are already underway. The anime film will open in Japanese theaters on August 18 and though unconfirmed, a limited North American theatrical run is highly likely.



However, there's a strong chance that the film might screen before season 2 of the anime officially shows up on Netflix, providing some fairly substantial spoilers. Though the film features an original story from manga author Nakaba Suzuki, which is set between season one and two there is said to be references made to The Ten Commandments, the main antagonists of the second season.



Of course, the long delay in season 2's official release has led to many SDS fans resorting to illegal methods to view episodes.



Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for future updates.





