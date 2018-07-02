The STARWING PARADOX Arcade Game Releases New Anime Video
Earlier today, the official website for Sunrise's Starwing Paradox project began streaming an animated promotional video for Square Enix's arcade game! Sunrise animated the video, and it is handling the animation in the game. The video introduces the main characters including Hikari (voiced by Mikako Komatsu), Nagi (voiced by Ryoko Shiraishi), and Reika (voiced by Ayaka Suwa). Check out the video right now down below:
The "high-speed mecha combat game" is slated for release this fall. Up to 16 players can fight each other in two teams of up to eight players each. The game's cabinet is made to look like a cockpit. Players will be able to feel movement matched to the game from the cabinet. Check out an image of the cockpit down below:
The story takes place on the planet Meguriboshi, a planet "very, very, very far away" from Earth, where the light from Earth doesn't even reach. The planet is split between two kingdoms: "Kō Country A Slegga" and "Va Led Sei Kingdom." Meguriboshi produces a type of living-energy called "Hoshinochi" (lit. Star Blood), and is the reason for the two kingdoms' eternal and ongoing strife. The stars of the battlefield are the "Ae Rial," gigantic weapons developed by the multinational corporation Kizana.
The Ae Rial are equipped with a "Rearide System" that allows them to transmit personalized information between planets. When an "AZ-One" special knight and an alien who has excellent flying skills are paired, only then can the true power of the Ae Rial be unleashed. And another planet with type of sentient life who have a superior aptitude has been discovered. The name of that planet is: Earth.
What are your thoughts on a arcade game for an anime series? Are you excited for the game and anime series? Let us know what you are thinking down below!
