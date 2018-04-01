The Top 5 Most Anticipated Anime Coming This Winter Season According To NTT DOCOMO Polls

After a total of 41,175 votes for the 48 anime titles coming this winter, we have brought you the 5 most anticipated anime series arriving this winter season! Check it out after the jump!





#1 Overlord II 【キービジュアル＆新PV解禁！】いよいよ来月に放送が迫った「オーバーロードⅡ」キービジュアルと新PVをアップしました！公式サイトもリニューアル！⇒https://t.co/tWAiKFcvmx

2期はヤバイです！攻めてます！ぜひその目でご確認ください！！#overlord_anime pic.twitter.com/1fmFK0mDsA — オーバーロード／TVアニメ公式 (@over_lord_anime) December 17, 2017 The second season of Overlord will soon be arriving on January 9th, the first season aired between July 7 and September 29, 2015. Two compilation anime films recapping the events from the anime television series were released in Japan on February 25, 2017 and March 11, 2017, respectively.





#2 Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card ☆新キービジュアル解禁☆「カードキャプターさくら クリアカード編」は2018年1月7日（日）よりNHK BSプレミアムにて毎週日曜朝7:30～放送スタート！（再放送：1月12日（金）よりNHK BSプレミアムにて毎週金曜夜11:45～） #ccsakura https://t.co/8nroId3OXP pic.twitter.com/cofRym0Jdm — カードキャプターさくら（公式） (@ccsakura_info) November 21, 2017 The power of the Clow is back with a new adventure for the Cardcaptor! After sealing the last of the Clow Cards, Sakura Kinomoto is ready to face her newest challenge... junior high.





#3 The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival Of The Commandments ｢七つの大罪 戒めの復活｣新ビジュアルを解禁しました！ 公式サイトもリニューアル！ぜひチェックしてくださいね！https://t.co/em5D3wT9FI #七つの大罪 pic.twitter.com/ek5MJAB0HL — TVアニメ「七つの大罪」 (@7_taizai) October 7, 2017 The second season of the popular anime series is scheduled to air on January 6, 2018. An anime film is scheduled to premiere later this year in 2018.





#4 The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 2 放送日χ(解)禁！アニメ「斉木楠雄のΨ難」第2期2018年1月16日(火)よりテレビ東京ほかで放送です！前週1月9日(火)には放送直前特別番組を放送するので、こちらもお楽しみに！第2期なので、メインビジュアルも男子、女子2の2つ作っちゃいました！[SP] https://t.co/LyXnOIuace #斉Ψ #斉木楠雄のΨ難 pic.twitter.com/PS47rF2W2Y — アニメ「斉木楠雄のΨ難」公式アカウント (@saikikusuo_PR) December 4, 2017 Saiki Kusuo is your typical 16-year-old high school student, except for one thing—he’s got psychic powers. High school isn’t making things easy, though. While he’s got the world at his fingertips, the one thing he’ll never get…is a break.





