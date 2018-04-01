The Top 5 Most Anticipated Anime Coming This Winter Season According To NTT DOCOMO Polls

NTT Docomo has revealed the results of their online polls of popularity rankings for the new TV anime titles that will premiere in this winter 2018 season. The online voting was conducted with the users of the company's anime streaming service dAnime Store between Decemner 25 and 31, 2017. The number of total votes was 47,145 (voting for multiple titles was allowed). Check out the top 10 most anticipated anime coming out this winter down below!!
#1 Overlord II
The second season of Overlord will soon be arriving on January 9th, the first season aired between July 7 and September 29, 2015. Two compilation anime films recapping the events from the anime television series were released in Japan on February 25, 2017 and March 11, 2017, respectively.
#2 Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card
The power of the Clow is back with a new adventure for the Cardcaptor! After sealing the last of the Clow Cards, Sakura Kinomoto is ready to face her newest challenge... junior high.
#3 The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival Of The Commandments
The second season of the popular anime series is scheduled to air on January 6, 2018. An anime film is scheduled to premiere later this year in 2018.
#4 The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. Season 2
Saiki Kusuo is your typical 16-year-old high school student, except for one thing—he’s got psychic powers. High school isn’t making things easy, though. While he’s got the world at his fingertips, the one thing he’ll never get…is a break.
#5 Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san
"If you blush, you lose." Living by this principle, the middle schooler Nishikata gets constantly made fun of by his seat neighbor Takagi-san. With his pride shattered to pieces, he vows to turn the tables and get back at her some day. And so, he attempts to tease her day after day, only to find himself victim to Takagi-san's ridicule again sooner than later. Will he be able to make Takagi-san blush from embarrassment even once in the end?
