The Upcoming Video Game Based On KILL LA KILL Adds Ira Gamagori & Uzu Sanageyama To The Character Roster

A new issue of Famitsu recently confirmed that anime characters Uzu Sanageyama and Ira Gamagori will be included in Arc System Works' upcoming fighting game based on the Kill La Kill series.

The most recent issue of Famitsu confirmed that characters Ira Gamagori and Uzu Sanageyama will feature in Arc System Works' upcoming video game based on the Kill La Kill anime series.

Before this confirmation only Ryuko Matoi and Satsuki Kiryuin had been confirmed. Though informaton on how the newly revealed characters will be implemented into the game hasn't been revealed, we can speculate based on their how they're portrayed in the anime.

Uzu Sanageyama is a member of the Elite Four and controls the athletic clubs at Honnoji Academy. His main trait would be his determination to find redemption - so much so that he permanently fixed his eyes shut as he believed they were a hindrance. Sanageyama has enhanced perception and is an expert swordsman - these points will likely play a part in the fighting game.





Below is our best look at Gamagori:



Ira Gamagori is also a member of the Elite Four. He's in-charge of discipline at Honnoji Academy. The "impenetrable shield" is known for his loyalty and earnestness. Though who don't adhere to such standards are disciplined by Gamagori accordingly. Expect melee moves from him, given his stature and strength.Below is our best look at Gamagori:

Kill la Kill The Game: IF doesn't currently have a set release date. Will release for the PlayStation 4 and PC.