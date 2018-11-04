The Wait Is Finally Over! DETECTIVE CONAN Is Back From Hiatus!
This past December has been exponenially cold for fans of the long running, Detective Conan manga. THe series has been on hiatus since the holidays and many fans and readers were wondering if it would even come back this year. Well fear not becasue it has been announced that the April 11. edition of Weekly Shonen Sunday will mark the return of the beloved series.
Since being on hiatus since Winter, Detective Conan has finally returned from hiatus and will be hitting the ground running this spring.
A statement was released by series creator, Aoyama Gosho, alongside the announcement further confirming the returm from vol. 20 with a full color cover of Conan and Amuro! With the announcement having been originally unveiled in Japan on April 1st; many thought it was an April fools joke. But we for sure have confirmation that not only will the series be back but it picks up right where it left off with a confrontation between Amuro and Akai!
Excited for everyone's favorite detective to finally be back from extended hiatus! Voice the excitement in the comments below!
https://s7.postimg.org/aosv4p48b/conan_body.jpg />
