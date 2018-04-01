The Young Black Jack Manga To Come Off Hiatus in February

Young Black Jack manga fans received some fantastic news this week regarding the series. Hit the jump and see when the manga hits!

February's issue of Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Youny Champion magazine revealed that Yū-Go Ōkuma and Yoshiaki Tabata's popular 'Young Black Jack' manga will once again grace the inside of the Young Champion magazine on February 13th, 2018.



The manga has been on hiatus for some time and it was even believed that the manga would return during the summer months of 2017, but that didn't happen. The creators of Young Black Jack took a little longer creating the next arc in the manga.



The latest manga will be a prequel to Black Jack. It will follow Black Jack when he was a medical student in 1968.



The Young Black Jack manga was first introduced back in November 2011. It was later adapted into an anime series in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, while Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD.

