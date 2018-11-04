These Popular Japanese Video Games Are Coming to the West This Year

If you're into Japanese games with an anime style, then these titles might get you excited since they are finally coming to the West.

If you’re a fan of Fate/Extella Link, Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, Shinobi Refle -Senran Kagura-, and Bullet Witch games, but unable to play them due to their exclusive release in Japan, then worry not because these titles are headed to the West.



The folks at Marvelous Europe and XSEED Games, streamed a teaser trailer recently that contains all four games, and as expected, fans went into overdrive.



Here’s what we know so far



Fate/Extella Link will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in the form of physical copies and digital in North America this winter, 2018.



According to the description, the game takes place exactly from where the previous title ended. Additionally, new characters have been brought to the fray along with improved visuals. As it stands, players will have the option to move freely around their base, and when online, folks can play in four vs four online battles.



If you’re a person who loves to tackle side missions, then Fate/Extella is the perfect game your type of play style.



What about Shinobi Refle -Senran Kagura?



Yes, so this game will be released under the name, Senran Kagura Reflexions. Unfortunately, only Nintendo Switch players will get the chance to play it for now, and the disappointment doesn’t end there.



For some reason, the game will only be available digitally.



Here’s a slight description of the game:



“After brutal melees, rhythmic cooking contests, and shockingly serious water gun fights, the Senran Kagura series is ready to take on the world of interactive storytelling for the first time and give players a chance to get to know the shinobi heroine Asuka in surprising new ways.



Let’s talk about Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal



Not only will this game launch for the PlayStation 4, but fans should also expect a PC version as well. Look out for both digital and physical versions of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, so everyone should have a taste of happiness.



Description:



“Originally released under the name Senran Kagura Burst in North America and serving as a “director's cut”-style take on the inaugural entry in this now storied series, Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal brings the prior release's classic 2.5D action to modern hardware with a full 3D remake and a fresh retelling of the story that started it all.”



Moving from 2.5D to 3D is a big step, one that could bring some significant changes to the overall gameplay.



Cavia's Bullet Witch



Come April 25, 2018, Bullet Witch will make its way to Steam. Here’s the thing, the game will also launch via the Humble Store at a 10 percent discount off the original price which sits at US$14.99.



For those who aren’t aware, Bullet Witch was first released for the Xbox 360 back in 2006 and was one of the best Japanese games of that year.

