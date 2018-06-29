This BATMAN NINJA Statue From Good Smile Company Will Leave You Drooling

Standing approximately 700mm in height, the overwhelming presence of the figure cannot be denied, and the fabric of his outfit as well as the chainmail have been sculpted with careful attention to the texture together with intricate airbrush paintwork.



The pose features Ninja Batman with his Sengoku Batman armor removed, jumping up into the air capturing a dynamic moment in exquisite detail for fans to enjoy in their collection. The cut rope that swirls around the main figure is sculpted with a waving motion as if just cut, further adding to the depth of the movement captured with the figure.



The base of the figure is designed to look like a crumbling roof of a Japanese castle to capture the setting of the series, with each of the tiles and the wooden frame beneath sculpted with great care. The finer features of the figure beg to be looked at in close detail, and no matter what angle you choose to look from the figure boasts superb sculptwork.



In addition, we also have a similar figure of Sengoku Joker currently in production, that is designed to be displayed as a set together with this figure! Whether you choose to display both or just Batman, be sure to add this piece of art to your collection!