This BATMAN NINJA Statue From Good Smile Company Will Leave You Drooling
This Batman Ninja is a must-have for any DC or anime collector. Designed by the film's character designer, Takashi Okazaki, the Good Smile Company product stands 27" tall. It will be very limited as only 1,000 were built.
If you were a fan of WB Animation's Batman Ninja western anime film then you'll definitely want to pick up this awesome statue from Good Smile Company.
Pre-orders are live at http://www.goodsmile.info/en/product/7361/Batman+Ninja+TAKASHI+OKAZAKI+Ver.html
The price is ¥92,407 ($approx. $8,335 USD) before tax, and the figure is expected to ship April 2019.
Good Smile Company has provided the following description:
Standing approximately 700mm in height, the overwhelming presence of the figure cannot be denied, and the fabric of his outfit as well as the chainmail have been sculpted with careful attention to the texture together with intricate airbrush paintwork.
The pose features Ninja Batman with his Sengoku Batman armor removed, jumping up into the air capturing a dynamic moment in exquisite detail for fans to enjoy in their collection. The cut rope that swirls around the main figure is sculpted with a waving motion as if just cut, further adding to the depth of the movement captured with the figure.
The base of the figure is designed to look like a crumbling roof of a Japanese castle to capture the setting of the series, with each of the tiles and the wooden frame beneath sculpted with great care. The finer features of the figure beg to be looked at in close detail, and no matter what angle you choose to look from the figure boasts superb sculptwork.
In addition, we also have a similar figure of Sengoku Joker currently in production, that is designed to be displayed as a set together with this figure! Whether you choose to display both or just Batman, be sure to add this piece of art to your collection!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]