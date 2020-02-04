TIGER & BUNNY: Another Season Is In The Works For 2022

The hit hero series, Tiger & Bunny, is coming back with a brand new season! Hit the jump for more details on what and when to expect season 2!

Since 2011, Sunrise and Bandai Namco Pictures has been entertaining fans with the exciting and action packed superhero series, Tiger & Bunny. The show itself has been a major hit with fans, following two heroes for hire as they fight crime on live TV, while having sponsorship from brands.

As of now, the franchise has spawned a successful first season and two animated films, Tiger & Bunny The Movie: The Beginning in 2012 and Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- in 2014. The series has an amazingly strong following and has even released manga and action figures for some of the main characters.

Recently, an announcement has come from the series' Twitter, stating that Tiger & Bunny 2 is on its way! The series plans to pick up after its most recent film -The Rising- and with its return, the announcement also came that a lot of key staff members from the first season will also be returning. This guarantees a consistency in the energy and quality that the series is known for. There was also a new teaser image revealed for the season that can be seen below!





Excited for the new season? Ready for more superhero action? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Tiger & Bunny 2 is set for release in 2022!