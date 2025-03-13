TO BE HERO X Unveils New Character Video For Ninth-Ranked Hero E-Soul

With To Be Hero X debuting next month with a April 2025 release and simulcast on Crunchyroll, the anime’s official accounts have begun unveiling daily character story videos showcasing each of the core heroes. The latest release spotlights E-Soul, the ninth-ranked hero, giving fans a closer look at his flashy fighting style and episode theme song titled "NEON RAIN". The track "NEON RAIN" is composed and performed by Hidefumi Kenmochi, best known for creating the "Eternal Rail" insert song from ID: INVADED. Check out E-Soul's character video below:



The main voice acting cast of To Be Hero X boasts an impressive lineup of top-tier voice actors, including:

Nice – Natsuki Hanae

E-Soul – Nobunaga Shimazaki

Ahu – Koichi Yamadera

Lucky Cyan – Inori Minase

Loli – Ayane Sakura

Little Johnny – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Ghostblade – Yuichi Nakamura

Dragon Boy – Koki Uchiyama

Queen – Kana Hanazawa

X – Mamoru Miyano

The animation production is handled by BeDream, with direction by Li Haolin (Link Click). The soundtrack features contributions from several renowned composers, including:

Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Promare)

KOHTA YAMAMOTO (86 Eighty-Six, Attack on Titan: The Final Season)

Hidefumi Kenmochi (ID: INVADED)

DAIKI (AWSM.)

Shuhei Mutsuki

Hideyuki Fukasawa

Misaki Umase

Ryuichi Takada (MONACA)



As part of the pre-release campaign, a new character story video is being released daily, giving fans a deeper look into the personalities, abilities, and theme songs of each hero. With dynamic animation, a stellar cast, and a high-energy soundtrack shaped by many different composers, To Be Hero X is sure to catch some viewers and fans this year.

Here is the trailer that they released for yesterday's hero, Nice. He is the tenth ranked hero. The video previews his episode theme song, "PARAGON", which is composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and performed by Benjamin and mpi, and how his heroic smile hides something more behind it.

For those curious about the series, here is the official trailer for To Be Hero X anime followed by a short description detailing what the series is about.

To Be Hero X Is described on the main site for the anime as:

In a world of brilliant heroes, it's the trust of their fans that makes them into superheroes. If the people believe that a man can fly, he will fly. If a hero loses the people's trust, he loses his special abilities. Trust Value is collected and quantified and used to determine a hero's ranking.

Every two years, a tournament is held to choose the top heroes. Their performance in the tournament determines their new Trust Values and their rankings. The absolute hero with the highest ranking... His name is X.

What are your thoughts on the videos and trailer? Are you going to be watching this anime when it comes out next month? Let us know your answers in the usual box below. As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!