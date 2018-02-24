Toei Animation's SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHO TV Anime Releases A New Key Visual
Back in August 2017, it was announced that Netflix and Toei Animation were teaming up for a new Saint Seiya anime. A few months prior to that, it was announced that a live-action Saint Seiya film was in development.
When Netflix and Toei Animation first announced their collaboration on a new Saint Seiya anime it eclipsed the news that the all-female spinoff team would also be receiving an anime.
With such monumental news for the franchise being revealed in 2017, it was easy for the news of a Saint Seiya - Saintia Shō anime (announced at the end of 2016) to fall off everyone's radar.
Recently, the official Toei Animation Twitter account has released a new look at the all-female anime iteration of the familiar Greek-based magical
girls boys. It also announced that the anime would be released in 2019.
Chimaki Kuori launched the Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō manga in August 2013 and currently has 9 volumes in circulation. The series is an alternative side story set between the Sanctuary Arc and Poseidon Arc of the Masami Kurumada's original Saint Seiya manga.
In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.
