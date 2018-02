Toei Animation's SAINT SEIYA: SAINTIA SHO TV Anime Releases A New Key Visual

When Netflix and Toei Animation first announced their collaboration on a new Saint Seiya anime it eclipsed the news that the all-female spinoff team would also be receiving an anime.

Brand new visual revealed for the new spinoff series Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō, featuring the first all-woman team of Zodiac warriors, set to premiere in 2019! pic.twitter.com/g1va3oMSA5 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) February 22, 2018

In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.

Back in August 2017, it was announced that Netflix and Toei Animation were teaming up for a new Saint Seiya anime . A few months prior to that, it was announced that a live-action Saint Seiya film was in development.With such monumental news for the franchise being revealed in 2017, it was easy for the news of a Saint Seiya - Saintia Shō anime (announced at the end of 2016) to fall off everyone's radar.Recently, the official Toei Animation Twitter account has released a new look at the all-female anime iteration of the familiar Greek-based magicalboys. It also announced that the anime would be released in 2019.Chimaki Kuori launched the Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō manga in August 2013 and currently has 9 volumes in circulation. The series is an alternative side story set between the Sanctuary Arc and Poseidon Arc of the Masami Kurumada's original Saint Seiya manga.