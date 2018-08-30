TOKYO GHOUL Live-Action Will Be Available In October
Amazon has begin to list Tokyo Ghoul's live-action Blu-rays in its store. The store will let fans pre-purchase the movie and provide more information on the product's distribution.
Amazon has let us know that Tokyo Ghoul's live-action will go on sale on October 17th. The adaptation of Sui Ishida's manga will be available in a simple edition, both Blu-ray Disc and DVD.
Tokyo Ghoul's live-action was released in Japanese theaters in July 2017 and is currently available on Filmin. The film features the direction of Kentarô Hagiwara (Anniversary), while Ichiro Kusuno (Ken and Mary: The Asian Truck Express) is responsible for adapting the manga's original story. As for the actors, Masataka Kubota (Rurouni Kenshin, Prophecy) plays the protagonist Ken Kaneki.
The Tokyo Ghoul manga ended in September 2017 with a total of 14 compilation volumes, although the author is publishing the sequel Tokyo Ghoul: re in Shueisha's Young Jump later on and ending with 16 compilation volumes.
In addition to the live-action adaptation, the work has also been adapted to other media. Studio Pierrot adapted the original work in two seasons of 12 episodes each in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
A thrilling new chapter unfolds in Tokyo just two short years after the raid on Anteiku. Countering a resurgence of ghouls, the CCG selects young officer Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat. But no one said it would be easy. Let the hunt begin.
Tokyo Ghoul's English dub comes out on Tuesdays in Funimation.
