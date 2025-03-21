TRIGUN STAMPEDE Sequel TRIGUN STARGAZE Drops New Teaser Art, Premiere Date

The story of Vash the Stampede is far from over. The official website for Trigun Stampede has confirmed that the highly anticipated follow-up, Trigun Stargaze, will premiere in 2026. Described as the “final phase” of the series, Stargaze is set 2.5 years after the events of Stampede, continuing Vash’s journey across a dangerous and unforgiving world.

Trigun Stargaze brings new talent and returning staff together. Masako Sato (Anima Yell!, Haikyu!! To The Top) is taking the helm as director at Studio Orange, the same studio behind Trigun Stampede. Takehiko Oxi, who was responsible for the original story in Stampede, returns once again to continue the narrative. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Girls' Last Tour, Do It Yourself!!) will oversee and write the series scripts, while Kouji Tajima returns as the original character designer and concept artist. The animation character designs will be led by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, known for directing the critically acclaimed film Look Back, who previously contributed to Stampede’s special effects.

A striking new visual was also released, teasing a more mature and possibly darker chapter in Vash’s saga. Crunchyroll has already confirmed it will stream Stargaze when it premieres. Check it out the teaser visual that was released with the announcement below:

Trigun Stampede originally aired in January 2023 and offered a fresh reimagining of Yasuhiro Nightow’s beloved sci-fi western. The series follows Vash the Stampede, a pacifist gunman with a massive “60 billion double dollar” bounty on his head. Despite his reputation as a harbinger of destruction, much of the chaos is caused by those pursuing him rather than Vash himself.

The original Trigun anime by Madhouse aired in 1998 and became a cult classic after airing on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in 2003. The series was first introduced to North America in 2000 and remains a fan favorite. A feature film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, premiered in 2010, marking the franchise’s first new animation in over a decade.

The anime is adapted from Nightow’s manga, which first ran from 1995 to 1997 before continuing as Trigun Maximum from 1997 to 2007. Both series are published in English by Dark Horse Comics.

With Trigun Stargaze on the horizon, fans can look forward to one final ride with Vash—one that promises high-stakes storytelling, evolved characters, and Orange’s signature visual flair.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Will you be watching Trigun: Stargaze when it comes out? Sound off with your answers in the comments below! Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!