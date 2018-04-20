Two New BATMAN NINJA Clips Debut Ahead Of Its April 24 Release
After debuting at WonderCon 2018 in Anaheim, CA last month, Batman Ninja is set for a formal release on April 24. First, the film will be made available for digital purchase before DVD and blu-ray copies go on sale May 8, 2018. The film will be released in Japan in October.
The Batman Ninja cg anime film from WB Animation, Kamikaze Douga, Yamatoworks and Barnum Studio has released two clips online featuring the English voice cast.
The first clip from ANN features Batman arriving in feudal Japan, where he is quickly surrounded and attacked by a ronin-esque version of the Joker gang.
The second clip debuted on the PlayStation Network and covers the first few opening minutes of the movie.
Tony Hale as the Joker
The full English voice cast includes: Roger Craig Smith (Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman
Grey Griffin as Catwoman
Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke) as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
Fred Tatasciore as Gorilla Grodd and Deathstroke
Yuri Lowenthal as Robin
Adam Croasdell as Nightwing and Alfred
Will Friedle as Red Robin and Red Hood
Tom Kenny as Penguin
Eric Bauza as Two-Face
Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine transports many of Batman's worst enemies to feudal Japan - along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies - including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family - to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City
