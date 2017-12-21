UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN Will Be Debuting SAILOR MOON THE MIRACLE 4-D THEATER RIDE In March Of 2018
The "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Miracle 4-D" is set to premiere at the park's Cinema 4-D Theater on March 16, 2018, and is scheduled to run till June 24! This is the first amusement park attraction based on the manga in its 25-year history. In the show featuring an original story, the audience build trust and bond with the Sailor Guardians that they admire, then get over a pinch together. And the 4-D theater screens show a perfect reproduction of the Sailor Moon World!
Universal Studios Japan has revealed more details on "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Miracle 4-D," including when it will be debuting and how long it will be there! Read on for more details!
"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Miracle 4-D" is one of the four attractions in the "Universal Cool Japan 2018" event that will launch in January 2018, the others are the "Final Fantasy XR Ride" (January 19 – June 24), "Detective Conan: The World" (January 19 – June 24) and "Monster Hunter: The Real" (January 19 – June 24)!
There will also be four original dishes/drinks inspired by the Sailor Moon series that will be offered at the park's Beverly Hills Boulangerie café two months before the shows premiere, here is a quick look at the dishes down below!
1. Sailor Moon Café Plate (crescent moon bread, Luna's corn soup, salad with grapefruit and shrimp)
2. Sailor Moon Compact Cake (strawberry rare cheese)
3. Moon Prism Power Cake (berry&pistachio&pine)
4. Sailor Moon Drink (strawberry&lemon soda)
What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited for a Sailor Moon attraction at a theme park? Are you a fan of Sailor Moon? Let us know what you are thinking in the usual place down below!
