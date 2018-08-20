VINLAD SAGA Anime Has Revealed Key Staff As Well As Visual For The Series
Earlier today, the official website for the anime adaptation of Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga manga revealed the main staff and the first key visual for the series! Check out the visual down below:
The caption that comes with the visual reads, "Cast your sword aside." The visual poster shows the main character Thorfinn on a Viking ship in the middle of a raging snowstorm.
The story for the manga is described by Kodansha Comics as:
Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings' greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd's band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.
The anime will air on television and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime both in Japan and overseas next year.
What are your thoughts on the visual? Have you read the manga series? Do you think this will be a good anime? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below!
