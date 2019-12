VINLAND SAGA: The Anime's Official Website Teases A Future Manga Arc

With the 24th and final episode of the anime adaptation of Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga airing today, a special video teasing the manga's next arc has been unveiled. Take a look after the jump...

Thank you for watching #VINLAND_SAGA ! Without your encouragement, my team could never finish the work! I'm very pleased to engage in conversation with everyone through this title! The story ends once, but I would be grateful if you could keep expanding the world of VINLAND! https://t.co/IT6JWVzCQK pic.twitter.com/5ogjkPrrtn — やぶた (@yabshu55) December 29, 2019









Since its premiere on July 7th,has become one of the most acclaimed anime adaptations of the year. And rightly so, the series has assembled a talented crew to bring the manga to life.The show is directed by Shūhei Yabuta (Attack on Titan 3D, The Ancient Magus' Bride). Hiroshi Seko (Banana Fish, Ajin: Demi-Human) supervised the series scripts and co-wrote them with Kenta Ihara (Saga of Tanya the Evil). Takahiko Abiru (Hunter × Hunter animation director) designed the characters while Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul) composed the music.The anime streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video both in Japan and overseas. Check out the teaser video below and let us know if you're hyped for the finale.With the show's imminent conclusion, director Shuhei Yabuta tweeted the following message, thanking fans for supporting the series: