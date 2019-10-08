Voting For Pixiv And Nippon Shuppan Hanbai's WEB MANGA GENERAL ELECTION Is Now Underway
This year's Web Manga General Election competiton is underway, with judges whittling down 2,500 entries to 50 finalists. From here, the winner will be determined by fan vote.
Both professionals and amateur web manga creators will be vying to win this year's Web Manga General Election competition and follow in the footsteps of past winners like
Past winners and notable entries have included ReLIFE, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, 47th War, Made in Abyss and several others. This year's notable finalists include [via ANN]:
Pixiv is the #1 digital manga uploading site for amateur manga creators, boasting over 20 million users and 3.7 billon monthlly page views.
-
Asami-kun wa Gachi Koi ja nai! by Haruhi Hitotose (#9 in pixiv's comic ranking 2018)
-
Sweat and Soap (Ase to Sekken) by Kintetsu Yamada (licensed by Kodansha Comics)
-
Onii-chan wa Oshimai by Nekotōfu (#5 in Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards 2018's Web Manga category)
-
Kuma to Tanuki by Ho (#2 in pixiv's animal comic ranking 2018)
-
Kumichō Musume to Sewa Gakari by Tsukiya
-
The Way of the Househusband by Kousuke Oono (licensed by Viz Media)
-
Sasaki to Miyano by Shō Haruson (#5 in pixiv's comic ranking 2018)
-
30-sai made Dōtei da to Mahōtsukai ni Nareru rashii by Yū Toyota (#7 in pixiv's comic ranking 2018)
-
The Girl with the Sanpaku Eyes by Shunsuka Sorato (licensed by Denpa)
-
Jijō o Shiranai Tenkōsei ga Guigui Kuru by Taku Kawamura
-
Still Sick by Akashi (licensed by Tokyopop)
-
SPY x FAMILY by Tatsuya Endō (distributed by MANGA Plus)
-
Sensei no Ohitogata by Yō Fujino (#13 in Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards 2018's Web Manga category)
-
Tashiro-kun, Kimi tte Yatsu wa. by Yamada (#2 in the "newcomer" category of BL Awards 2019)
-
Dandara Gohan by Miyuki Tonogaya (previously nominated in 2017)
-
Hiruto yoru no Oishii Jikan by Susumu Morikawa (#10 in pixiv's comic ranking 2018)
Nippon Shuppan Hanbai Inc is a Japanese publishing conglomerate that's also produced several anime and live-action film projects.
You can cast your vote by visiting the website: webmanga-sousenkyo.com/ Voting will end on August 27, with the final rankings revealed on September 3.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]