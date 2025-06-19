Webtoon Announces Blockbuster Webcomic TEENAGE MERCENARY Anime Adaptation

A new anime series based on the popular South Korean action drama Teenage Mercenary is in development, Webtoon announced today. Webtoon Entertainment‘s Line Digital Frontier arm, which operates the company’s Japan-based Line Manga and ebookjapan services, is working on the adaptation of the webcomic, which first debuted in 2021 and has since gone on to become one of Webtoon's top action titles globally.

Created by YC and Rakyeon, Teenage Mercenary follows the story of Ijin Yu, a young boy who survives a deadly plane crash and is forced to become a mercenary to survive. After ten years away, he returns to South Korea to reconnect with his long-lost family and live a normal life, only to discover that navigating high school is a different kind of battle. With just one year of high school left, the battle-hardened Ijin must swap battlefield tactics for hallway diplomacy in order to survive the emotional minefield of adolescence.

Teenage Mercenary has grown to become one of the most popular titles in recent years, despite its controversial reception. The series has been praised for its action-packed storytelling, including high-intensity fight sequences, as well as its art style and balanced tone. However, the plot has been deemed formulaic with repetitive pacing and a lack of character depth.

This criticism hasn't prevented it from becoming a commerical success, however, with over 1.8 billion global views across 10 languages. The series boasts a massive international following, ranking as the No. 1 title on LINE MANGA in both 2023 and 2024.

“Teenage Mercenary is one of those rare series that hits every note — action, emotion, suspense, and style,” said Sinbae Kim, Chief Growth Officer of LINE Digital Frontier. “It’s a global sensation that’s dominated across regions, and now it’s getting the anime adaptation fans have been asking for. We’re excited to bring this incredible story to new fans all over the world.”

“I still remember when I first started planning Teenage Mercenary, and how nervous I was about how readers would respond when the series launched. This anime adaptation wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from our fans,” said Teenage Mercenary creator YC. “I’m truly grateful and excited to share this moment with them.”

“When we first launched the series, I never imagined it would receive such immense love,” added Teenage Mercenary creator Rakyeon. “I’m deeply moved and thankful to meet global fans through this new form of storytelling as an anime.”

Teenage Mercenary does not yet have a release date as its still in the development stage. In the meantime, fans can enjoy other Webtoon anime adaptations, including Viral Hit, Tower of God, True Beauty, and Senpai Is an Otokonoko, all of which are available to stream on Crunchyroll.