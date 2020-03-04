WORLD TRIGGER Announces New And Returning Staff For Anime Continuation

Given the author's declining health, it was thought that the World Trigger manga might never resume let alone the anime series. Yet, the manga is now going strong Toei is set to restart the anime.

Back in November 2016, it was announced that the World Trigger manga would be going on indefinite hiatus due to series creator Daisuke Ashihara's decline health. At the time, it was reported that the grueling schedule of pumping out a weekly manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump had led to Ashihara developing a case of nerve root damage in the upper portion of his spinal column. The affliction and resulting surgery would sideline Ashihara for nearly two years before the title returned in October 2018. World Trigger eventually moved to Jump SQ, which as a monthly release schedule.

It is the latest issue of Jump SQ which has revealed that the Morio Hatano (Dragon Ball Super Future Trunks arc) will be the new director for the series, succeeding Mitsuru Hongo, who directed the first 48 episodes of the series and Kouji Ogawa, who directed episodes 49-73. Returning anime staff includes script supervisor Hiroyuki Yoshino, character designer Toshihisa Kaiya and music composer Kenji Kawai. The original voice actors for Yuma, Chika, Osuma, Jin, and Hyuse are also confirmed to return. The final episode of the original World Trigger run aired on April 2016 so to retain so much of the original staff and cast is quite the feat.

Before the likes of My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, World Trigger was one of several titles (Twin Star Exorcists, The Promised Neverland, etc.) Weekly Shonen Jump marketed as the next big thing- titles that could fill the void created by the end of Bleach and Naruto Shippuden. Back in 2016, World Trigger (at the very least) seemed to be trending in the right direction before injuries to its mangaka derailed its momentum. It will be interesting to see if the anime can get back on track when it returns though quite some time has passed.

We're still awaiting word on an official release date for the new season so keep it locked to AnimeMojo.com for future World Trigger news.





When a gate to another world suddenly opens on Earth, Mikado City is invaded by strange creatures known as "Neighbors," malicious beings impervious to traditional weaponry. In response to their arrival, an organization called the Border Defense Agency has been established to combat the Neighbor menace through special weapons called "Triggers." Even though several years have passed after the gate first opened, Neighbors are still a threat and members of Border remain on guard to ensure the safety of the planet.



Despite this delicate situation, members-in-training, such as Osamu Mikumo, are not permitted to use their Triggers outside of headquarters. But when the mysterious new student in his class is dragged into a forbidden area by bullies, they are attacked by Neighbors, and Osamu has no choice but to do what he believes is right. Much to his surprise, however, the transfer student Yuuma Kuga makes short work of the aliens, revealing that he is a humanoid Neighbor in disguise.