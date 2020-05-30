WORLD TRIGGER: Manga Series Releasing Next Chapter As Rough Draft As Author Recovers

The long awaited return of the World Trigger manga is finally on its way; just not in the way fans may expect. Hit the jump for more information!

Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger manga originally published in 2013, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga ells the story of a world where a portal opens and monsters called "Neighbors" are unleashed. It doesn't take long until humans obtain their weapons and fight back as a task force called "Borders"; some time later a young white haired child named Yuma befriends someone named Osamu, the catch is Yuma finds out he is a neighbor and Osamu is a border. The series was a major hit upon release, even spawning an anime series,and the series was later moved to Shueisha's Jump SQ magazine, in 2018.

While the series is a definite hit with fans, it has been on multiple hiatuses due to the creators poor health. A year after release, Ashihara was forced to put the series on a hiatus to get nerve treatment for a spinal condition called cervical spondylosis. The condition has since forced the series to have a sporadic release; the larget being from 2016 to 2018. June of last year saw another hiatus as Ashihara needed to recover from complications from a gall bladder removal procedure. However, even with all of the setbacks, the community has been incredibly supportive through the entire journey and eagerly awaait the next chapter.

While it has been revealed that Ashihara is recovering, both he and the editors at Shueisha felt that it was best to release the 197th chapter of the series; just not in the way fans would expect. Revealed in the Twitter for Jump SQ, part of the chapter will be released as a rough draft, for fans, with a note that Ashihara is recovering. Needless to say this could prove to be very exciting as it gives fans a unique glimpse into the behind the scenes world of creating a manga.





Excited for the rough draft release? Wishing Ashihara a speedy and easy recovery? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!