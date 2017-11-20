Yuki Yuna Is A Hero: The Hero Chapter Anime Series Reveals First Promo Video And Key Visual Art
The second season premiered on October 6, and it will have two parts: Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō and Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Yūsha no Shō. The first part is a six-episode recut of the three Yūki Yūna wa Yūsha de Aru: Washio Sumi no Shō films screened in Japan this year. The second part will be a direct sequel to the first season.
The official website for the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero television anime began streaming a promotional video and revealed a new key visual on Monday for Yuki Yuna is a Hero: The Hero Chapter! Check it out!
The second season is streaming on Amazon's Anime Strike streaming platform with English subtitles as it airs. Here is the key visual poster that was released on the site.
The films debuted in Japan in March, April, and July, respectively. The anime films adapt Takahiro and illustrator BUNBUN's illustrated novel series Washio Sumi wa Yūsha de Aru (Washio Sumi is a Hero). Project 2H is credited as the original creator, Takahiro (Minato Soft) is credited with the original plan designs, and BUNBUN is credited with the original character designs. Seiji Kishi, who directed the first anime season, is the chief director.
The new promo video reveals that the second part will premiere on November 24, you can watch it down below!
