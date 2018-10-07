POWER RANGERS: Lord Zedd, Rita Repulsa & More Villains Get Their Own 25th Anniversary Funko Pop! Figures

With the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
series celebrating its 25th Anniversary next month, Saban has been unveiling a ton of new products to commemorate the milestone event and now, Funko has joined in on the fun by sharing new photos of their third wave of Power Rangers Pop! vinyl figures.
While all six original Rangers will receive new helmetless Pops that will pair nicely with their previously released morphed figures, it's actually the villains that get the spotlight this time around, led by the nefarious duo of Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, who get their first Pop! figures. Goldar, Pudgy Pig, and Pumpkin Rapper also get vinyl figures while the Megazord, Tigerzord, and Dino Ultrazord are also well represented.
Lord Zedd
Lord Zedd, the series' first American-made villain, made a lasting impression when he made his debut during the second season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and proved to be a more than formidable foe when he managed to destroy the all-powerful Dinozords. Even twenty-five years later, he's still widely considered the greatest villain in the history of the Power Rangers.
Rita Repulsa
While Lord Zedd may be the most dangerous, Rita Repulsa is certainly the most iconic. Her escape in 1993 actually led to the formation of the Power Rangers.
Goldar
The recent Power Rangers movie may have completely botched Goldar, but Funko managed to nail the classic villain. While he'll always be linked to the Green Ranger, his most iconic fight actually happened in Season 1 against the Red Ranger.
Jason (Helmetless)
Jason (Austin St. John), along with the rest of the original team of Power Rangers, is widely considered one of the greatest Rangers of all-time and has repeatedly been voted the best Red Ranger ever.
Trini (Helmetless)
Sadly, Thuy Trang was tragically killed in a car accident in 2001, but her legacy lives on in Trini, who has established herself as one of the most popular Yellow Rangers of all-time
Billy (Helmetless)
Billy (David Yost) was the longest-tenured original Mighty Morphin Power Ranger and retained his title as the Blue Ranger for the entire duration of the series.
Kimberly (Helmetless)
Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) set a high bar for Pink Rangers during her time on the show and only Jen Scotts (Erin Cahill) has managed to earn the same level of respect over the years, although popularity-wise, Kim reigns supreme.
Zack (Helmetless)
Zack (Walter Jones) kicked plenty of ass in his time on the series, appearing in nearly ninety episodes before heading off to a peace conference in Switzerland. He was also the best friend of Jason (Austin St. John).
Tommy (Helmetless)
While Tommy (Jason David Frank) may have eventually overstayed his welcome on the series, the Green Ranger will always remain an eternal fan-favorite, especially after his epic debut in the five-part "Green with Evil" saga.
Rita Repulsa & Lord Zedd - Books-a-Million exclusive
Lord Zedd and Rita Repulsa are together forever in this exclusive two-pack. The pair do ultimately join the good sign, following the death of Zordon in Power Rangers in Space.
Pudgy Pig - GameStop exclusive
Pudgy Pig was one of the Rangers' first villains, appearing in the sixth episode, titled "Food Fight." Thanks to his popularity, he later returned in episode twenty-nine, titled "Island of Illusion, Part 2," and episode forty-two, titled "A Pig Surprise."
Pumpkin Rapper - GameStop exclusive
The Pumpkin Rapper was one of the more ridiculous monsters our heroes faced, making his debut in episode fifty-four, titled "Treak or Treat." He made two follow-up apperances in the season two episode "Zedd's Monster Mash" and the Power Rangers in Space finale "Countdown to Destruction."
10 inch Dino Ultrazord - Target exclusive
The Dino Ultrazord was composed of the Dino Megazord, the Dragonzord, and Titanus and was arguably the most devastating weapon in the Rangers' arsenal.
Black and Gold Megazord - Power Morphicon exclusive
Power Morphicon 6 will take place from August 17-19 and attendees will be able to snag this exclusive black and gold Megazord during the weekend.
Glow-in-the-dark Megazord - Entertainment Earth exclusive
Entertainment Earth is also selling their own Megazord Pop! vinyl, which glows in the dark.
White Tigerzord - Hot Topic exclusive
A surprising addition to the 25th Anniversary lineup since it is technically a Season 2 zord, but I doubt many fans are complaining about seeing the beloved Tigerzord get the Funko Pop! treatment.
Goldar & Lord Zedd HeroWorld 2-pack
HeroWorld available at Target in August, everywhere this Fall!
Power Rangers Legacy - In Space Psycho Silver Ranger Figure
(SDCC Exclusive)
The Power Rangers In Space Psycho Silver Ranger comes to life a collectable 6.5 inch Power Rangers Legacy - In Space Psycho Silver Ranger Figure. Highly detailed with show accurate styling and premium decoration. Multiple points of articulation and muscular, heroic design make this the perfect figure for play or display! Figure comes in premium collectable packaging. Great for adult collectors and kids alike. SDCC exclusive.
Power Rangers Legacy - In Space Psycho Green Ranger Figure
(SDCC Exclusive)
The Power Rangers In Space Psycho Green Ranger comes to life a collectable 6.5 inch ranger figure. Highly detailed with show accurate styling and premium decoration. Multiple points of articulation and muscular, heroic design make this the perfect figure for play or display! Figure comes in premium collectable packaging. Great for adult collectors and kids alike. SDCC exclusive.
