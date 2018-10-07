POWER RANGERS: Lord Zedd, Rita Repulsa & More Villains Get Their Own 25th Anniversary Funko Pop! Figures

To view every photo at once, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

Lord Zedd

Lord Zedd, the series' first American-made villain, made a lasting impression when he made his debut during the second season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and proved to be a more than formidable foe when he managed to destroy the all-powerful Dinozords. Even twenty-five years later, he's still widely considered the greatest villain in the history of the Power Rangers.

With the classicseries celebrating its 25th Anniversary next month, Saban has been unveiling a ton of new products to commemorate the milestone event and now, Funko has joined in on the fun by sharing new photos of their third wave of Power Rangers Pop! vinyl figures.While all six original Rangers will receive new helmetless Pops that will pair nicely with their previously released morphed figures, it's actually the villains that get the spotlight this time around, led by the nefarious duo of Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, who get their first Pop! figures. Goldar, Pudgy Pig, and Pumpkin Rapper also get vinyl figures while the Megazord, Tigerzord, and Dino Ultrazord are also well represented.