POWER RANGERS: The Title To The Upcoming 28th Season Has Been Revealed

The latest season of the Power Rangers franchise has finally revealed its title! Hit the jump to check out the brand new series name!

Super Sentai can be considered a staple in Japanese pop culture, since its inception in 1975. The color coordinated suits, ginat monsters and robots and stylized morphing sequences, have influenced many facets of media for generations. The best part is it has not stopped since! As of now, Super Sentai is one of the biggest properties on earth, potentially matching or exceeding Pokemon!

What helped the franchise reach a worldwide spectrum was when Saban bought the rights to Super Sentai and created Power Rangers, in the early 90's. The series was a run away hit and showed that even teens with attitude can save the planet from monstrous foes. The series has been a staple of american television for 27 seasons, spanning multiple seasons and TV networks. Now, the title for the upcoming 28th season has been revealed!

The 28th season, Power Rangers: Dino Fury, was unveiled on the Power Rangers Twitter. Making this the fourth dinosaur themed iteration, what separates this from its predecessors is the idea that the rangers operate as knights, made prevalent by their sword and helmet designs. How the adaption of Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger will implement that is yet to be seen.





Excited for the new season? Impressed with the title? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Power Rangers: Dino Fury is set to premiere, on Nickelodeon, in 2021!