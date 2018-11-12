ATELIER LULUA: THE SCION OF ARLAND Gets Two New Characters

The official Weekly Famitsu has released its new issue and has information on the upcoming fantasy adventure anime game Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland. The game will have two new characters called Maana and Setia join the roster as well as returning character Sterk. The site also shared new details on the game's mechanics and system.

Characters

Sterkenburg Cranach (voiced by Juurouta Kosugi)

“Heh, at this rate I don’t know which one is the daughter… I’m sorry, but I have to work.”

The current leader of the Arland Defense Group. He will also participate in battle.

Maana (voiced by Yui Kondou)

“Hehe, make sure to have a lot of fun! Bring me back presents! Hehehe!”

A girl who often visits the orphanage, she has an enlightened way of talking that is relative to her age.

Setia (voiced by Rie Kugimiya)

A girl who lacks emotion. She is unacquainted with the subtleties of the human spirit.

Systems

Synthesis

The base system where the materials’ characteristics carry over to the resulting item remains in place, while new alchemical element and boost items elements have been added.

Alchemical Elements: There are different alchemical elements such as ice and earth, and if the value of a certain element surpasses a certain amount, the resulting item’s effect will change.

Boost Items: A boost item can only be thrown in once during a synthesis. It grants effects to the alchemy ingredients and materials.



Battle