ATELIER LULUA: THE SCION OF ARLAND Gets Two New Characters

The official Weekly Famitsu has released its new issue and has information on the upcoming fantasy adventure anime game Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland. The game will have two new characters called Maana and Setia join the roster as well as returning character Sterk. The site also shared new details on the game's mechanics and system.
Characters
Sterkenburg Cranach (voiced by Juurouta Kosugi)
“Heh, at this rate I don’t know which one is the daughter… I’m sorry, but I have to work.”
The current leader of the Arland Defense Group. He will also participate in battle.
Maana (voiced by Yui Kondou)
“Hehe, make sure to have a lot of fun! Bring me back presents! Hehehe!”
A girl who often visits the orphanage, she has an enlightened way of talking that is relative to her age.
Setia (voiced by Rie Kugimiya)
A girl who lacks emotion. She is unacquainted with the subtleties of the human spirit.
Systems
Synthesis
The base system where the materials’ characteristics carry over to the resulting item remains in place, while new alchemical element and boost items elements have been added.
Alchemical Elements: There are different alchemical elements such as ice and earth, and if the value of a certain element surpasses a certain amount, the resulting item’s effect will change.
Boost Items: A boost item can only be thrown in once during a synthesis. It grants effects to the alchemy ingredients and materials.
Battle
Up to five party members can participate in battle
There is also a mysterious item icon on the face icons of character in battle. Though not confirmed, this may be to use an item even when it is not that character’s turn.
The game will be available in both physical and digital editions. The game by itself will cost 7,800 yen plus tax and the first few copies of the game will include a bonus "Lulua Costume". The premium box and a special collection box are available for 10,800 yen plus tax each. Here are what the packages include:
Premium Box
Lulua & Alland's Alchemist Memorial Art Book
Sound Archives
Acrylic Mini Chara Charm
Lulua Prioritized Delivery Costume Download Cereal
Special Collection Box
Extra large illustration fabric poster
Crystal paper weight
Characters
Rorolina "Rorona" Fryxell - Highly skilled alchemist and travels around the world while missing important moments in her life.
Chimdragon - A coachman from the Chims homunculi who grew large due to a secret medicine.
Fiks Finis - A young magician and uses card as a weapon.
Nicodemus David Dieter (Nico) - A young man who was a pirate and is now an adventurer.
Lionela Heinze - The storekeeper of the Alaholo bar.