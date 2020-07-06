AZURE STRIKER GUNVOLT 2: Steam Release Date Released For The Side Scrolling Action Game

After years, the wait is finally over. Side scroller action game, Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 is finally coming to PC! Hit the jump for more information on when to expect the game to release!

In 2014, Inti Creates released the side-scrolling action game, Azure Striker Gunvolt, on Nintendo 3DS. The game follows the titular hero, Gunvolt, on his various adventures as he tries to expose an evil corporation. Upon release, the series was a massive hit and only after a year, the sequel was announced.

Two years following the release of the first game, Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 was released for the 3DS, featuring Gunvolt's rival Copen as a brand new, playable character. The sequel was another hit, and in the same year as the release, a new anime was also set to be released.

The anime adaption of the game released, in 2017, on the Nintendo eShop. Since then, the games have seen various releases, including an Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack, which includes both game releases. Not long after that, the games have been released on Switch and PS4 in both Japan and North America.

One of the many questions that have been asked is when there will be a PC release for at least one of the games. Well, in recent news from the Inti Creates official Twitter, it looks like Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 will receive a PC release on Steam!

As of now, it looks like the sequel will be gearing up for a summer release for PC users. Hopefully, this means that there could be more sequels in the future! Make sure to share your thoughts on the reveal in the comments!



From mountains high to valleys low...



From cities big and small...



From beyond the clouds and across the seas...



We have heard your cries.



"GV2 Steam when?"



At last, we have an answer for you! Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 is coming to Steam on June 22!https://t.co/VqbUH2ghdE pic.twitter.com/pNLYCoueKO — Inti Creates (@IntiCreatesEN) June 6, 2020

The 2D high speed, old-school style side-scrolling action that you remember from Azure Striker Gunvolt is back! In this game, Gunvolt's rival Copen from the first installment returns to the fray as a playable character!

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 is releasing on Steam on June 22nd!