CROSSCODE Is Launching Its Nintendo Switch Version This Year
The 2D action role-playing video game developed by Radical Fish Games, CrossCode, has announced its Nintendo Switch version launching later this year. The game will have exclusive content for the Switch and will also release a PlayStation 4 version with no specific launch date.
Developer Radical Fish Games' action role-playing video game, Crosscode, has announced its Nintendo Switch version. The game will be out later this year, here are the details.
Publisher Deck13 spoke with Gematsu and said "keep an eye out on possible announcements at a future time". The comment was made when they were discussing exclusive content for the PS4. There is nothing official right now but as soon as something is announced, we will let you know.
The original PC version of the game launhced back on September 21, 2018 and has "Very Positive" reviews from players. The game has a price tag of $20 for the standard version and offers two bundles. The Pixel Perfection bundle and the CrossCode OST bundle. They are going for $33.28 and $28.48 respectively.
CrossCode is all about how it plays! Take the best out of two popular genres, find a good balance between them and make a great game. That’s what CrossCode does. You get the puzzles of Zelda-esque dungeons and are rewarded with the great variety of equipment you know and love from RPGs. During the fast-paced battles you will use the tools you find on your journey to reveal and exploit the enemies’ weaknesses and at the same time will be able to choose equipment and skills for a more in-depth approach in fighting your enemies.
CrossCode is out for the Nintendo Switch later this year
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]