GOD EATER 3 Game Shares Its Official Story Trailer

Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios' upcoming action adventure video game, God Eater 3 , has shared its official story trailer. Here is more information on the title.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 3.21 minute story trailer for the upcoming hack and slash anime video game God Eater 3. This video breaks down the game's plot or narrative, letting fans know what story threads they will be following. There are new characters introduced, several action scenes and relationships are established.

The opening theme is Stereo Future by Bish and is described as a punk band without instruments. The story of the game follows the unknown disaster known as the ash zone. Humans need to escape the ground because of this area covering it and escape ot the underground base Minato. The game's protagonist is AGE, the player follows him and his friends surviving the hard days ahead.

God Eater 3 has a December 13 release date for PlayStation 4 and a February 8, 2019 release date for PC via Steam. Shift is the studio developing it and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes the project. The game is a sequel to God Eater 2: Rage Burst which came out on August 30, 2016.

