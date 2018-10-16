THE WITCH'S HOUSE MV Will Be Available On October 31st
Developer Fummy and Publisher DANGEN Entertainment's upcoming horror indie game, The Witch's House MV, will be out on PC via Steam on October 31st. This is an RPG remake of the 2012 game, The Witch's House.
Developer Fummy's upcoming adventure casual horror indie game, The Witch's House MV, will be out on October 31st, perfect timing for those players looking for Halloween-themed games. Here is more info.
This game is all about solving puzzles and includes many jump scares, if you are not a fan of those type of scares in video games, you might want to back out of this one. The Witch's House counts with pixel art that is probably used to hide some of the horror, giving it a balance of terror and soft animation.
The title will count with a two new difficulty modes: an easy one that allows instant retries after dying and a more difficult one that is unlocked after completing the game. After completing the game, new events will be unlocked. All the graphics have been remade, map tiles, character sprites and the atmosphere have been enhanced. You can check out the official key features below.
-
A horror atmosphere wherein players solve puzzles based on clues found in the house.
-
Completely reimagined graphics that make for a beautifully terrifying experience.
-
Brand new unlockable difficulty mode with new events and dialogue.
-
Violence and gore that are not recommended for the squeamish. Player discretion advised.
-
Sudden deaths that lurk around every corner and await every misstep.
-
Items must be used deliberately as players solve the puzzles for themselves.
-
Fixed save points (just keep an eye out for the talking black cat).
-
Convenient controls with diagonal movement. Game pads are supporting and recommended.
-
Head phones *strongly* recommended.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]