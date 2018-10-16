THE WITCH'S HOUSE MV Will Be Available On October 31st

Developer Fummy's upcoming adventure casual horror indie game, The Witch's House MV , will be out on October 31st, perfect timing for those players looking for Halloween-themed games. Here is more info.

Developer Fummy and Publisher DANGEN Entertainment's upcoming horror indie game, The Witch's House MV, will be out on PC via Steam on October 31st. This is an RPG remake of the 2012 game, The Witch's House.



This game is all about solving puzzles and includes many jump scares, if you are not a fan of those type of scares in video games, you might want to back out of this one. The Witch's House counts with pixel art that is probably used to hide some of the horror, giving it a balance of terror and soft animation.



The title will count with a two new difficulty modes: an easy one that allows instant retries after dying and a more difficult one that is unlocked after completing the game. After completing the game, new events will be unlocked. All the graphics have been remade, map tiles, character sprites and the atmosphere have been enhanced. You can check out the official key features below.