Anime Adaptation Of Hit PlayStation Game GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: LEGENDS Announced For 2027 Release

As anime adaptations of popular video games continue to gain traction, Sony has announced it is teaming up with studio Kamikaze Douga and Crunchyroll to develop a series based on Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and released in 2020 for PlayStation, Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure that follows Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. The anime adaptation will not follow the story of Jin Sakai, but will instead focus on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which sent players on a journey "through mythic tales from the mind of storyteller Gyozen."

The original game's story synopsis reads:

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends offered a cooperative multiplayer experience "inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology" and featured four unique classes — Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin — and multiple types of missions to play through.

It's unclear exactly how Kamikaze Douga will adapt Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, or if they are just using the game as inspiration for a story they will create. The series is directed by Takanobu Mizuno, and the story is composed by Gen Urobuchi (Nitro Plus). Kamikaze Douga is best known for its work on the critically acclaimed anime film Batman Ninja and the Star Wars: Visions episode, "The Duel.

The series is scheduled to be released on Crunchyroll sometime in 2027.

"This project is a testament to the creative synergy within the Sony family, uniting the expertise of PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions; the creative team of Sucker Punch Productions and Aniplex; Sony Music’s iconic global artist roster; and Crunchyroll’s fan-first global marketing and distribution footprint," said Rahul Pruini, president of Crunchyroll, in a statement. "The ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking.”

“Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation," added Asad Qizilbash, head of Playstation Productions. "Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series.