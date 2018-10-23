YAKUZA 4 Has A January 17, 2019 Release Date For PS4, Masayoshi Tanimura Has Been Recast
The Weekly Famitsu magazine announced that Yakuza 4 will launch on January 17, 2019 for PlayStation 4 in Japan. Masayoshi Tanimura, one of the main characters in the game, has been recast due to some of his lines needing to be redone. The original voice actor, Hiroki Narimiya, has retired and this made the character's voice and model change. Toshiki Masuda is the new voice actor for Masayoshi Tanimura.
Developer Sega CS1's action-adventure single-player game, Yakuza 4, will be out for PlayStation 4 on January 17, 2019. Here is more information on the title and recast of Masayoshi.
Jun Orihara directs the game, Tadashi Okuda, Takeshi Tanaka and Kazunobu Takeuchi designed it. Masayoshi Kikuchi produced the title, Kazuki Hosokawa drew illustrations and Masayoshi Yokoyama wrote the script.
Yakuza 4 came out for the PlayStation 3 back in March 2010 in Japan and March 2011 for North America. This title takes place one year after the events of Yakuza 3 and most of the gameplay takes place in Kamurocho. The game scored a 79.98% with GameRankings, 78/100 with Metacritic and a 38/40 with Famitsu.
