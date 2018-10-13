Complete Your Collection With These New Tamashii Nations NARUTO Statues
Tamashii Nations has three FiguartsZERO Naruto statues you need to check out. They have a Naruto with Kurama, Minato with Kurama and Kakashi with part of his Susanoo or is it Obito's Susanoo? The unique aspect of these statues is the base they are standing on, this base can be connected with other statues from Tamashii Nations.
Are you a fan of highly detailed statues? Specifically highly detailed Naruto statues? Well, we've got three amazing FiguartsZERO collectibles you should check out if you love Naruto.
As you can see in the images below, these three statues can be connected to form a nice group between sensei, student and son. If that kind of money scares you, you can always just buy Naruto and Minato and make a nice father and son, Kurama X2 group. If you want to go for Kakashi, keep in mind that his base is different, he has the option to be connected to 2 other figures, he does not have the traditional base.
Naruto and Minato's statues have a price tag of $75 and a release date of January 15, 2019 and April 15, 2019 respectively. Kakashi comes out on February 15, 2019 and has a cost of $68.87 but act fast since this is an 8% discount. All of them count with Amazon Prime, which is my personal preference. I can't wait to get these for my collection, let us know if you have plans on getting these or any other statues!
