DRAGONBALL: Cooler Final Form Sh Figuarts Zero Revealed
In Dragonball Z, Cooler is one of most powerful characters to ever appear in the films (though not as strong as Broly). Now Sh Figuarts is adding him, in his final form, to the ZERO statue collection. The figure features Cooler in a dynamic pose with a mas of explosion and energy surrounding him, as he makes a grand entrance. The energy emanating from Cooler is translucent while the base is a solid plastic to represent the explosions coming from him. Check out some pictures below!
Sh Figuarts ZERO is back again with a brand new Dragonball Z statue; in the final form of Cooler! Hit the jump to check out the figure!
The statue stands at about 9 inches and is made of both PVC and ABS; with a slated release of August- September of this year. Pre-orders, however, are available now at $89.99 USD. Excited for the new figure? Planning on adding him to the collection? Share in the comments!
