 DRAGONBALL: Cooler Final Form Sh Figuarts Zero Revealed
Collectibles Headlines Pictures

DRAGONBALL: Cooler Final Form Sh Figuarts Zero Revealed

DRAGONBALL: Cooler Final Form Sh Figuarts Zero Revealed

Sh Figuarts ZERO is back again with a brand new Dragonball Z statue; in the final form of Cooler! Hit the jump to check out the figure!

marvelfreek94 | 3/11/2019
Filed Under: "Collectibles" Source: www.dbzfreaks.com
In Dragonball Z, Cooler is one of most powerful characters to ever appear in the films (though not as strong as Broly). Now Sh Figuarts is adding him, in his final form, to the ZERO statue collection. The figure features Cooler in a dynamic pose with a mas of explosion and energy surrounding him, as he makes a grand entrance. The energy emanating from Cooler is translucent while the base is a solid plastic to represent the explosions coming from him. Check out some pictures below! 







The statue stands at about 9 inches and is made of both PVC and ABS; with a slated release of August- September of this year. Pre-orders, however, are available now at $89.99 USD. Excited for the new figure? Planning on adding him to the collection? Share in the comments! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...