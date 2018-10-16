FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD New Statue Of Alphonse Revealed!

First 4 Figures busts the door wide open with a highly detailed and highly imposing statue of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's Alphonse Elric! Hit the jump to check it out!

First 4 Figures has hit it out of the park again with a brand new statue based on Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's Alphonse Elric! The statue is huge in terms of scale and comes with a myriad of different versions and effects. To start, the figure itself has a few different versions. With definitive, exclusive and regular editions, the first two options contain combo editions and the statue can be chosen in an either grey or silver finish of Al's armor. Combo editions will include both versions of the statue, however. The base is inspired on the imagery of the series and includes Al's blood seal lining the base. The base also includes a glow in the dark feature. The exclusive edition comes with a comical head that is interchangeable and the normal head has an LED setup. LEDs can also be found in the definitive edition with an extra philosopher's stone attatchment and pride shadows on the base. At just under two feet this statue is a powerhouse. A trailer for it can be seen below. Check it out!







With the exclusive and definitive editions only available till November 16th, the price ranges vary depending on combo packs. regular and exclusive editions run at $549.99 US and definitive cost $699.99 US. Exclusive combo runs for $999.99 Us and THe biggest set, the definitive combo, costs $1249.99 US. Excited for he new statue and want to get your own? The resin statue is set for a late quarter 2019 release. A video was released in regards to the behind the scenes making of the statue that can be seen below as well.





