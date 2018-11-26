GOBLIN SLAYER Makes His Debut As A Nendoroid Figure

Translucent parts have been used to create an optional part of his distinct eye glint effect! He also comes with a sword, a torch and a blood soaked club. A goblin figure is included as well, allowing you to recreate your favorite battle scenes from the show! Be sure to add him to your collection!

Translucent parts have been used to create an optional part of his distinct eye glint effect! He also comes with a sword, a torch and a blood soaked club. A goblin figure is included as well, allowing you to recreate your favorite battle scenes from the show! Be sure to add him to your collection!

From the popular anime "GOBLIN SLAYER" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid of the odd adventurer who only accepts goblin extermination quests - Goblin Slayer! His specialized armor for fighting goblins has been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid form.

Good Smile Company is the manufacturer of the figure and uses ABS as well as PVC for its material. Standing at 100 mm or 4 inches tall, this figure is stoically stating "I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." The figure can be pre-ordered and will be shipped as soon as it is available.

Cast

Aya Endo as Sword Maiden

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Female Hero

Haruka Tomatsu as Sword Master

Honoka Inoue as Sage

Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin

Yui Ogura as Priestess

Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves

Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl

Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl

Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman

Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest

Yōko Hikasa as a Witch

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman

White Fox, responsible for anime such as Akame ga Kill!, Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Steins;Gate 0, is in charge of the animation of this production.. Takaharu Ozaki (Person 5 the Animation, Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō) is the director of this animated series that has a screenplay by Hideyuki Kurata (Dragon Crisis !, Grisaia no Kajitsu, Oreimo). Takashi Nagayoshi is responsible for adapting the original Noboru Kannatsuki designs to the anime.