GOBLIN SLAYER Makes His Debut As A Nendoroid Figure

The new dark fantasy anime series that is causing major uproar in the anime community has entered the world of Nendoroid collectible figures. The series' main character, Goblin Slayer A.K.A. Orcbolg, A.K.A. Beard Cutter, is the first one to get a fully articulated figure. The Nendoroid figure has several details from the anime's design.
Goblin Slayer's menacing red streak coming out from his left eye.
There are other positions the figure can take, like lunging at an oblivious goblin
Getting ready to attack a goblin with his dagger/knife
You can even make GS hold a torch over the goblin
Or use a club with some blood dripping from it
The Crunchyroll Store has this figure going for $45.99 plus tax and has a release date of September 30, 2019. Here is the official description of the product:
From the popular anime "GOBLIN SLAYER" comes a fully articulated Nendoroid of the odd adventurer who only accepts goblin extermination quests - Goblin Slayer! His specialized armor for fighting goblins has been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid form.
Translucent parts have been used to create an optional part of his distinct eye glint effect! He also comes with a sword, a torch and a blood soaked club. A goblin figure is included as well, allowing you to recreate your favorite battle scenes from the show! Be sure to add him to your collection!
Good Smile Company is the manufacturer of the figure and uses ABS as well as PVC for its material. Standing at 100 mm or 4 inches tall, this figure is stoically stating "I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." The figure can be pre-ordered and will be shipped as soon as it is available.
Cast
Aya Endo as Sword Maiden
Miyuri Shimabukuro as Female Hero
Haruka Tomatsu as Sword Master
Honoka Inoue as Sage
Yuichiro Umehara in the role of Assassin Goblin
Yui Ogura as Priestess
Nao Tōyama as Archer of the High Elves
Yuka Iguchi as a Cow Girl
Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl
Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman
Tomokazu Sugita as a Lizard Priest
Yōko Hikasa as a Witch
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman
White Fox, responsible for anime such as Akame ga Kill!, Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Steins;Gate 0, is in charge of the animation of this production.. Takaharu Ozaki (Person 5 the Animation, Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō) is the director of this animated series that has a screenplay by Hideyuki Kurata (Dragon Crisis !, Grisaia no Kajitsu, Oreimo). Takashi Nagayoshi is responsible for adapting the original Noboru Kannatsuki designs to the anime.
The light novel series is written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki while SB Creative publishes it. Yen Press has the English license and publishes it under the GA Bunko imprint. It has been running from February 15, 2016 and has 8 volumes out right now. The manga series is written by Kosuke Kurose and is published by Square Enix. Yen Press also has the rights to this, it has been publishing since May 25, 2016 and has 5 volumes out right now.
"I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins." Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer.
Goblin Slayer is streaming in Crunchyroll with English subtitles