GODZILLA: New MonsterArts Figures Reveal Godzilla And King Ghidora!

The latest Godzilla film is quickly approaching its theatrical release and with that the S.H. MonsterArts are giving us the best look at the monsters yet! Hit the jump!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the latest in Legendary Pictures "Monsterverse" franchise. The film promises to give us a huge amount of our most beloved kaiju including Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah! With a huge event like this upon us it only makes sense that the S.H. MonsterArts company will be taking a crack at the latest film renditions of these creatures. Below are some pictures of the latest Godzilla and Ghidorah!



The Godzilla figure will be sculpted by the great, Yuji Sakai, who makes sure that the figure looks as best he can to his big screen counterpart. The figure has the ability to lean all the way back and comes with an atomic breath accessory! In Japan, the figure will be on sale for 7,020 Yen.









As for the competition, King Ghidorah will be produced by Shinichi Wakasa, of Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla fame and sculpted by Taichi Yamada. The figure itself is highly articulated with fully independent and poseable necks and tails! The figure will be available in Japan, for 18.360 Yen.











Excited for the new figures? Finding a way to get ahold of your own? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!