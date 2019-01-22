MY HERO ACADEMIA: New All Might And All For One Statue Unveiled
The cultural phenomenon that is, My Hero Academia, is slowly but surely getting its footing in the collectibles department. The finest example yet comes from Tsume art, in the statue "United States Of Smash". As the title suggests, the pieces features a pivitol point in the series where All Might gives everything he has, in his fateful battle with All For One as he muscles up his right fist for his strongest move; the United States of Smash". Feel free to check out the piece in the video and stills below!
A brand new statue has been unveiled that will be sure to give fans of My Hero Academia the urge to go plus ultra! Hit the jump to check it out!
The statue will have up to 1600 pieces and will stand 29/40/45 cm in scale. Not surprisingly the piece has already sold out as it is, a of now, geared for a 2020 release and costs about $566 USD. Excited for the upcoming piece? Going to keep an eye open for another opportunity to buy? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
