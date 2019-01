MY HERO ACADEMIA: Shoto Todoroki Revealed As New Statue

Shoto Todoroki is a fan favorite from the series, with his half hot, half cold powers he knows how to set you ablaze while also giving you the cold shoulder. Now, thanks to the company, theirline will be releasing Todoroki as a new collectible 1/8 scale statue! The PVC statue stands at about 6.5 inches and features our young hero in mid combat, flames ignited and ice crystallizing.has really succeeded in capturing the determination in the eyes of the conflicted young man. Check out more up close pictures of him in his stance below!At about $83 USD, the figure makes for an affordable and tasteful piece that works perfectly with the Deku statue of the same scale. Excited for the new piece? Share your thoughts in the comments! Todoroki is up for puurchase now and should be shipping in June of this year.