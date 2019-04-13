NARUTO: New Collectible Sasuke With Susanoo Statue Revealed

Tsume Art is back at it again with a brand new Summoning of Susanoo, statue! Hit the jump to check out the amazing detail of the statue and how to pre-order!

Sasuke has and always will be both Naruto's best friend and rival, but also fan favorite to many fans of the series. Now, thanks to Tsume art, one of Sasuke's most powerful jutsu's will be seen in a whole new light. The Summoning of Susanoo features a battle ready Sasuke with two heads (one with both eyes using the mangekyo sharingan and a bloody eye to symbolize the use of Amaterasu; and the second head features his rennigan.) Behind Sasuke stands his Susanoo jutsu who stands with an arrow at the ready covered in the black fires of Amaterasu.

