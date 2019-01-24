PERSONA: The Heroes Of Persona 5 Are Getting The FUNKO Treatment
Coming this year from the great company, Funko; another hit video game franchise will be getting their eyes blackened and their characters brought down a size or two. The latest being some of the protgonists of Persona 5! It looks like some of the Phantom Thieves will be getting that Funko love! The characters included in this wave are Morgana, Ann, Ryuji, Joker and an unmasked exclusive version of Joker. The figures were revealed at the London Toy Fair. Check them out below!
While there is no official release date yet, its about time that this successful series got the Funko treatment. Excited for the possibility of more Persona Pops? Ready for the release? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
