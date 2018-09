SHAMAN KING: New ARTFX Statue Of Yoh Revealed For 20th Anniversary

After 20 years, there are quite a few fans of the hit series; the irony of that is that unless the series is brought up, many people don't talk about it. Well just because it may not have the same amount of attention that it used to, doesn't mean that there isn't any recognition for the series. Thanks toand, the series will be given a proper gift for its 20th anniversary. Images were recently revealed of a statue of series protagonist, Yoh Asakura. The statue is based off of concept art illustrated by Hiroyuku Takei. In the statue Yoh is holding his friend and comapnion, Amidamaru. THe statue stands at about 7.2 inches and Amidamaru is made with a translucent plastic. Feel free to check out images of the statue below!The statue can also be connected to anotherHao figure that is sold separately. The figure can be pre ordered for an April release on thestore with a pricetag of $109.99. Interested in the new statue? Share the feelings of nostalgia in the usual spot!