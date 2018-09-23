SHAMAN KING: New ARTFX Statue Of Yoh Revealed For 20th Anniversary
After 20 years, there are quite a few fans of the hit series Shaman King; the irony of that is that unless the series is brought up, many people don't talk about it. Well just because it may not have the same amount of attention that it used to, doesn't mean that there isn't any recognition for the series. Thanks to Crunchyroll and ARTFX, the series will be given a proper gift for its 20th anniversary. Images were recently revealed of a statue of series protagonist, Yoh Asakura. The statue is based off of concept art illustrated by Hiroyuku Takei. In the statue Yoh is holding his friend and comapnion, Amidamaru. THe statue stands at about 7.2 inches and Amidamaru is made with a translucent plastic. Feel free to check out images of the statue below!
Growing up in the early 2000's offered a very interesting range of content that young children could watch. One such show was Shaman King. Hit the jump to check out the new 20th anniversary statue!
The statue can also be connected to another ARTFX Hao figure that is sold separately. The figure can be pre ordered for an April release on the Crunchyroll store with a pricetag of $109.99. Interested in the new statue? Share the feelings of nostalgia in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]