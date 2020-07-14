COMIC-CON@HOME: Media Company EigoMANGA Is Coming To The Event With Awesome New Reveals

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced multiple public outings and conventions to change how they operate. Some places have been limiting their guest occupancy while conventions have been going a more virtual route. [email protected] is no exception, due to the cancellation of the event in San-Diego.

The end of July will have the event hosting virtual panels with various creators in pop culture as they share what is coming and what has already released in the past. One of the companies going to the event is the media group eigoMANGA.

EigoMANGA is a media company that publishes comics, games, and various animations and will be hosting two panels during the event. The first is on July 23rd titled "How To Write And Create Manga" a Q&A session which will feature creators such as creative duo Brandon Chen and Mohammad Umair Ali (Somnia), writer Jeff Loew (The Frog Princess), writer Natashia McGough Clarke (Danity Kane) and illustrator MinoMiyabi (Vanguard Princess); moderated by eigoMANGA publisher Austin Osueke. In the panel, these creators will discuss all of the fundamentals of creating manga from outlining to storytelling.

Their second panel will be held on July 25th and is titled “First Squad: How A Western Story Was Adapted Into A Japanese Anime And Manga.” The panel discusses how an original western story has been created to be both a manga and anime titled “First Squad – The Moment Of Truth.” The panel will have the creator of the film, Misha Shprits, as he discusses how this project came to life and will also have a Q&A session with fans, with the help of moderator Austin Osueke. Both panels will be at 6:00 pm on their respective dates.

There is also a video that was released that shows off the Kickstarter campaign for the First Squad anime project. Make sure to check it out below and don't forget to share your thoughts on the recent reveals!









[email protected] is running from July 23rd to July 25th, from the safety of your home!