COMIC-CON@HOME: ROOSTER TEETH Announces Multiple New Projects And Sneak Peeks For New Shows

This past weekend, [email protected] took place and featured multiple panels and guests that fans from anywhere were able to experience from the safety of their home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person Comic-Con event was canceled and managed to be made available through online outlets. In the event, one of the panels held was for the media company, Rooster Teeth.

Hosted by Barbara Dunkelman (voice of Yang Xiao Long in RWBY), Kerry Shawcross (director of RWBY), Yssa Badiola (Recorded by Arizal), Fiona Nova (Agent One in Red vs. Blue Zero), and Torrian Crawford (Death Battle); the panel welcomed special guest F.J. DeSanto (showrunner and executive producer of Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy) as they discussed not only his show but also RWBY Volume 8, Red vs. Blue: Zero and Recorded by Arizal. Hosts on the panel were also able to answer some fan-submitted questions while revealing news about their new shows.

To start the panel, writer and showrunner Torrian Crawford discussed the new series, Red vs. Blue Zero, and gave fans a look at the story and even a sneak peek at the production of the show. Following that, animation director Yssa Badiola discussed her show, Recorded by Arizal, and gave the viewers a look at an exclusive clip; the show is airing now nad will until August 7th. F.J. DeSanto then took the stage to talk about his new series Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy, and gave fans a look at an exclusive clip featuring voice actor Miles Luna as Cliffjumper!

Rounding up the panel, Barbara Dunkleman nad Kerry Shawcross gave fans an update on RWBY Volume 8, which will premiere later this year, explaining the story of the season and showing off an exclusive clip! Some other updates included a new limited edition clothing line by Babs Tarr, for the RWBY series, along with a reveal that the soundtrack for volume 7 of the show will release on July 31st while Rooster Teeth and Good Smile Company team up to release new RWBY Pop Up Parade collectibles that will be available for pre-order, here, starting August 3rd.

With all of the new updates coming from Rooster Teeth, the rest of the year looks to be jam-packed with great content! Make sure to check out the full panel below, and don't forget to share your thoughts on the updates in the comments below!

























Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy premieres on Netflix on July 30th, and RWBY Volume 8 is coming soon!