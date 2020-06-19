Crunchyroll EXPO 2020 Moves Online Due To Covid-19

After previously announcing that this year's Crunchyroll Expo would be canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the streaming platform has apparently found a way to hold the convention online.

As with most conventions in the United States since February, the Crunchyroll EXPO 2020 fan event was canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The official announcement was made by Crunchyroll back in June. However, it seems that the convention organizers have now found a way to convert most of the convention's events to an online format. Retitled Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (V-CRX), the event will still be held during the original dates of Sept. 4-6.

Additional information about the event, including special guests, panels, and additional content announcements will be unveiled mid-July. You can join the Crunchyroll EXPO newsletter to stay on top of announcements [CLICK HERE].

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they plan to return to the San Jose Convention Center in 2021 for an in-person convention, however, next year's convention will be in August.

First started in 2017, the Crunchyroll EXPO debuted with 35,000 attendees (turnstile), which grew to 45,000 in 2018. The 2019 event reportedly set a new attendance record but exact numbers have not been released yet. Last year's event was anchored by special guests Yuu Asakawa (Rider in Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works ), Kira Buckland (2B in Nier: Automata), manga creator Junji Ito, j-rock band FLOW (Naruto OP "Go", Eureka Seven OP "Days"), and many more.

In related news, Funimation also recently announced plans to hold an online anime convention next month.