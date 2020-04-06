CRUNCHYROLL EXPO 2020: Annual Convention Cancelled Due To COVID-19

When the streaming service, Crunchyroll, came on the scene the entire anime community changed. Before this website existed there was not a true one stop shop for western fans of anime to be able to watch the latest and greatest anime coming out of Japan. Going live in 2006, the company has managed to be the leading anime streaming service in America before even turning 20! The company even has a full partnership with Funimation, guaranteeing only the highest quality of animated series from Japan.

As Crunchyroll grew, so did the desire to celebrate this medium of entertainment. In 2017, the Crunchyroll Expo, held in San Jose, California, was launched. It originally appeared in Santa Clara before moving to San Jose in its second year. The expo celebrated all things anime and included everything from guest appearances, vendors and a cosplay convention! Even premiering new anime and organizing showings of older, classic, anime films.

Crunchyroll Expo 2020 was originally going to open from September 4-6 in San Jose; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced multiple conventions in America to have to postpone or cancel. One of the most notable being San Diego Comic-Con. Sadly, this year's Crunchyroll Expo was no exception, as hotel reservations were cancelled and fans being forced to have to wait until next year. As of now, due to the cancellation, fans will have to refer to the CRX website to figure out the ticket transfer and refund system.





However, while it is a sad situation, the company made sure to reassure guests to join them for spring of next year for Crunchyroll Expo 2021 from April 6-8, at San Jose! Sad for the cancellation? Saving up double for next year? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!