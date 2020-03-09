YEN PRESS: The Publishing Company Will Be Coming To The VIRTUAL CRUNCHYROLL EXPO This Weekend

Manga publishing company Yen Press will be joining the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo to discuss some of its new projects, this weekend. Hit the jump to see what is in store!

One of the most highly anticipated virtual conventions coming this year has easily got to be the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (V-CRX). Since its announcement, the expo has pulled some exceptional talent to help create the best anime based event that can be found on the computer!

A great way that ht company is handling navigation is the creation of New Crunchy City, a virtual city that guests can explore and pop into different panels and events. One of these panels that guests will be able to visit is, of course, Yen Press!

Yen Press is a publishing company that is best know for bringing in hundreds of Japanese manga titles and distributing them to a western audience. What makes this so great is that everyone around the world can enjoy these fantastic stories! With their inclusion into the expo, the company has announced that they will be announcing some new and exciting acquisitions and also hold a panel with some of the staff, who will answer questions from social media!

The staff on the panel has been announced to be executives, Mark de Vera, Wendy Chan, Carl Li, Ivan Liang, and Danielle Niederkorn. Will you be tuning in? We would love to hear what you think in the comments below, and don't forget to tune into the panel on Saturday, September 5th, from 11:00, am (PST) to 11:45 am (PST); links for registration are below!





Virtual Crunchyroll Expo is a digital take on Crunchyroll’s yearly flagship convention that brings together the anime community to celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese animation.



The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo will be this weekend, starting from September 4th to September 6th. Registration can be found here, while the panel schedule will be found here!