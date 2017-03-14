Cosplay Headlines

KATSUCON COSPLAY: MineralBlu & Funimation Team Up To Bring You The Best Of The Best!

KATSUCON COSPLAY: MineralBlu & Funimation Team Up To Bring You The Best Of The Best!

Check out all the amazing cosplay from this years Katsucon, Maryland. Hit the jump and be sure to let us know who is the best of the best!

Taylor Beames | 3/14/2017
Filed Under: "Cosplay"
FUNImation and the highly talented filmographers at MineralBlu have teamed up to bring everyone the best cosplay from this years Kastucon in National Harbor in Maryland. The most creative cosplayers were out in full force during the event. Even talents like Jessica Nigri (0:53 in the video) were out to show there great cosplay from the video games and shows we love! 

The best part of Katsucon? Not only do we get to participate in great events, there was also a charity auction that benefited the Relay For Life for the American Cancer Society.



About Katsucon:

Katsucon is an annual 3-day fan convention held in the D.C. metro area for multicultural enthusiasts and entertainment. Katsucon is produced by Katsucon Entertainment, Inc. (KEI), an educational organization dedicated to bringing information about Japanese animation, society, and traditional and popular culture to fans everywhere.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
KATSUCON COSPLAY: MineralBlu & Funimation Team Up To Bring You The Best Of The Best! KATSUCON COSPLAY: MineralBlu & Funimation Team Up To Bring You The Best Of The Best!
Check out all the amazing cosplay from this years Katsucon, Maryland. Hit the jump and be sure to let us know who is the best of the best!
Make-Up Artist's Majin Buu Cosplay Is Downright Unnerving Make-Up Artist's Majin Buu Cosplay Is Downright Unnerving
Make-up artist Sosenka's latest cospaly effort as (Super) Majin Buu is a little terrifying and maybe even a little awe-inspiring. Too bad we'll probably never get another live-action DBZ film.
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]