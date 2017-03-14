KATSUCON COSPLAY: MineralBlu & Funimation Team Up To Bring You The Best Of The Best!
FUNImation and the highly talented filmographers at MineralBlu have teamed up to bring everyone the best cosplay from this years Kastucon in National Harbor in Maryland. The most creative cosplayers were out in full force during the event. Even talents like Jessica Nigri (0:53 in the video) were out to show there great cosplay from the video games and shows we love!
Check out all the amazing cosplay from this years Katsucon, Maryland. Hit the jump and be sure to let us know who is the best of the best!
The best part of Katsucon? Not only do we get to participate in great events, there was also a charity auction that benefited the Relay For Life for the American Cancer Society.
About Katsucon:
Katsucon is an annual 3-day fan convention held in the D.C. metro area for multicultural enthusiasts and entertainment. Katsucon is produced by Katsucon Entertainment, Inc. (KEI), an educational organization dedicated to bringing information about Japanese animation, society, and traditional and popular culture to fans everywhere.
